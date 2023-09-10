Opinion

Labyrinth of joblessness

Our talented youth, armed with academic excellence, are trapped in a labyrinth of joblessness. The disconnect between their qualifications and the industry’s demands is a major deterrent. This gap between academia and real-world skills is widening. The ever-evolving job landscape requires theoretical brilliance and practical expertise. The absence of vocational training and career-oriented guidance has exacerbated the problem. As a result, graduates are grappling with the mismatch between what they were prepared for and what the job market requires. We need to understand the root causes of this disarray. Rapid technological advancements have made certain job skills obsolete and rendered many traditional roles redundant. Additionally, industries are struggling with their own economic challenges, which have restrained their hiring capacities. A lack of investments in new businesses and startups further limits avenues for young job seekers. Educational institutions, government bodies, and industries should unite to bridge the skill gap through comprehensive training programmes. Entrepreneurship must be nurtured with tailored support mechanisms. We must empower our youth by aligning their skills with market dynamics. By doing so, we can pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan driven by a workforce ready to take on modern challenges.
