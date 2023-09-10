Shortage of hospitals in Larkana

Despite being the third largest city in Sindh, Larkana is deprived of many basic amenities including proper healthcare facilities. Most hospitals lack doctors, nurses and other medical staff to assist patients. Hospital pharmacies and emergency wards face consistent shortages of life-saving drugs and injections leaving patients in critical condition.

Intensive care units (ICU) and other wards often run out of beds to accommodate patients putting lives at risk. Patients and attendants have to wait in unhygienic and uncomfortable conditions as waiting areas lack proper seating and ventilation. The hospital premises are seldom cleaned or refurbished. Photos and videos showcasing the poor standards of these hospitals go viral on social media, but the authorities turn a blind eye as usual. The provincial government and healthcare department must act against officials responsible for the poor conditions of the hospitals. Hospital buildings should either be refurbished or shifted elsewhere. Adequate staff should be hired, and hospitals must be equipped with basic facilities. The relevant authorities should ensure that everyone has access to affordable and effective healthcare facilities.

IMRAN ALI BROHI

LARKANA