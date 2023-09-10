Immediate action

Hazardous particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds are among the contaminants that are present at high levels in our air. This is causing heart diseases, respiratory illnesses, etc. Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases are vulnerable groups that are particularly in danger. Although several initiatives have been taken to reduce air pollution, more needs to be done. Steps towards lowering pollution levels include tighter emission regulations for cars and other sectors as well as more funding for green technologies and public transport. In addition, raising awareness of the problem might inspire people to make ecologically responsible decisions in their daily lives. Government agencies, environmental groups and citizens must work together to adopt sustainable practices. For instance, avoiding cutting trees, and promoting laws that prioritise the environment. Different industries should be held responsible for their practices and must be incentivised to adopt clean energy and reduce chemical emissions. As concerned citizens, it is our moral responsibility to call for prompt action to protect the environment for present and future generations. Let’s work together to confront this pressing issue and breathe new vitality into our cities. We must act now to ensure a clean and healthy future.

HUMNA KHAN

LAHORE