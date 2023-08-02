Foolproof security to Chinese nationals top priority. IGP

Chinese CG thanks Punjab Police for providing excellent security to Chinese nationals

MoU signed between Punjab Police, Chinese province of Jiangsu regarding cooperation

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that provision of foolproof security to all foreign nationals coming to Punjab, especially Chinese experts, investors and citizens is the top priorities of Punjab Police.

“Special protection unit (SPU) equipped with modern training and equipment is carrying out security of Chinese citizens, residences, offices and working sites with extreme zeal.”

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar expressed the views during a meeting with a senior Chinese delegation led by Chinese Consul General Zhao shiren. A senior Chinese delegation led by Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren visited Central Police Office where they held a detail meeting the Punjab IG Police.

On the occasion, Dr Usman Anwar said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than Himalayas and deeper than the seas, in the continuation of this eternal friendship, information sharing and mutual cooperation between the Punjab Police and the Chinese Police will be further promoted.

The IGP said that an MoU has been signed between the Punjab Police and the Chinese province of Jiangsu regarding cooperation in police affairs. Under the MoU, a delegation of Chinese police officers and other staff will visit Punjab soon, he added.

He said that Punjab police officers are learning Chinese language for better co-ordination with Chinese police.

The Chinese delegation included Mr. Due Yue, Director of Political Affairs and Mr. Bai Xiaobing.

During the meeting, security of Chinese citizens, promotion of bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The Chinese Consul General expressed gratitude to the Punjab Police for the excellent security of Chinese citizens working on different projects in Punjab.

Mr Zhao Shiren said that the best security is being provided to Chinese citizens working on CPEC and other projects. On the occasion, training courses and provision of modern resources were discussed to enhance the effectiveness of the Punjab police.

At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the Punjab IG Police and the Chinese Consul General. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Sohail Sukhira, AIG Operations and AIG Development and other officers were also present on the occasion..