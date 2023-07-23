NATIONAL

Four of a family killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

By Staff Report
A general view of the Lower Kachura Lake half frozen is seen from the Shangrila Resort, about 6 Km from Skardu on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

SKARDU: Four members of a family lost their lives as landslide hit their car in Skardu on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place on Juglot-Skardu Road near Shangus. Police officials said the landslide fell on the car that killed four members of a family.

According to rescue workers, one person also got injured in the accident. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that three women and a child are among the deceased.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital by the police.

Previous article
China dominates Pakistan’s FDI with $432.7 million in FY 23
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Israel’s hawkish right-wing veteran ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Israel's hawkish right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dominated his country's politics since the 1990s but has now left its society more bitterly...

PPP leader encourages PML-N collaboration in caretaker setup talks

Pakistan mission in Libya reaches out to detainees: Foreign Office

Sindh minister unveils exciting news for Karachi public transportation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.