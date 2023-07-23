Four of a family killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

SKARDU: Four members of a family lost their lives as landslide hit their car in Skardu on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place on Juglot-Skardu Road near Shangus. Police officials said the landslide fell on the car that killed four members of a family.

According to rescue workers, one person also got injured in the accident. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that three women and a child are among the deceased.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital by the police.