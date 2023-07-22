Tripartite railway project to reduce Pak-Uzbekistan cargo time by 5 days

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has said that the 760-kilometre tripartite railroad agreement inked between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan is expected to reduce delivery times of cargo between Uzbekistan and Pakistan by about five days.

While talking to media on Saturday, the PBF spokesperson Zainab Jatoi said that it was matter of extraordinary accomplishment that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have marked a joint convention to lay out a rail connect that would assist with interfacing Pakistan with Central Asia and Russia via Termez city in southern Uzbekistan hailing the improvement as a “unique advantage” for the district.

She termed it a new rail economic corridor which to tap the potential of this region will pass through Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and extend till the Kharlachi border crossing in Pakistan’s northwestern Kurram tribal district.

The line would support both passenger and freight services, and contribute to regional trade and economic growth, according to PBF

“The project will help connect Central Asia and Russia with Pakistan. This railway track will be a game changer.”

Zainab Kausar Jatoi further said the “monumental achievement” reflected their commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance relations. The PBF thanked the Government of Pakistan and Minister for Railways.

According to PBF spokesperson, currently most trade between Europe and South Asia was dependent on sea routes, which could be susceptible to geopolitical tensions and maritime piracy.” “A railway link could provide an alternative and more secure trade route, reducing dependence on traditional sea lanes and bringing down the cost,” she added.

She also stated that the construction and operation of the railway link would generate employment opportunities in various sectors, including construction, logistics, and services, leading to a positive impact on the local workforce.

As the Landlocked Afghanistan generally depends on Pakistan for exchange, while Islamabad has of late been hoping to help its exchange attaches with Central Asia and Russia.

This month marked the first time a truck carrying Russian export goods arrived in Pakistan as part of an agreement between the two nations. The improvement came days after Islamabad got a second freight of limited unrefined petroleum from Moscow.

Last month, a transfer of 21 trucks conveying melted oil gas (LPG) from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan arrived at Pakistan through the Torkham line crossing, as per Pakistani traditions authorities. The LPG orders began showing up soon after the primary freight of limited Russian unrefined petroleum showed up in Karachi in June, she told.