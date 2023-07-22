Senator stresses political steadiness, economic continuity for stability

ISLAMABAD: In a discussion with leaders of the Pakistani community at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC, Senator Irfan ul-Haque Siddique highlighted the crucial importance of economic stability in Pakistan.

He emphasized that this stability could only be achieved through political steadiness and the continuation of sound economic policies.

Senator Siddique expressed his concerns that any unreliability and disruption in the implementation of economic policies could have fatal consequences for the country’s economy. He commended the political leadership, institutions, and stakeholders for recognizing the need to avoid repeating past mistakes.

The senator credited the PML-N leadership with putting Pakistan on a path of progress, noting that the growth rate had increased to over 6 percent and that they had successfully combated terrorism. However, he also acknowledged that the incidents of 2017 had inflicted significant damage to the journey of progress and prosperity.

Specifically, Senator Siddique expressed deep sorrow over the 9th May incidents, which hurt the sentiments of all patriotic Pakistanis. He strongly condemned the “vandalism” at installations of armed forces and the “disrespect” shown to the dead soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He called for accountability and justice for those involved in these “abhorrent incidents.”

The senator expressed concerns about attempts to obstruct the legal process and accountability by raising human rights issues. He highlighted the use of different resources abroad to hinder the process of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The delegation accompanying Senator Siddique during this discussion included prominent business leaders and community figures, underscoring the importance of economic prosperity and stability for Pakistan.

Senator Siddique also praised the role of overseas Pakistanis in contributing to the country’s economic growth. He asserted that they are aware of and committed to the stability and upliftment of Pakistan and any attempts to divide them would not succeed.

Finally, the senator emphasized that despite economic challenges, the defense requirements of the country could not be neglected, implying the need to ensure national security in parallel with economic development.