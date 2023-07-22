Minister expresses gratitude for joint effort in passing Pemra law

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders, especially a joint action committee (JAC), for their dedicated efforts and contributions in preparing the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a tweet, the minister announced her pleasure in the Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting’s approval of the Bill, which she had presented in the National Assembly the previous day.

The approval came after a discussion among the committee members.

Aurangzeb highlighted that the Bill was the result of extensive consultations with all stakeholders associated with the Joint Action Committee, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), AMEND, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The collaborative process spanned over one year, during which all stakeholders were taken on board, and their inputs and feedback were incorporated into the Bill.

The minister emphasized that the Bill aimed to enhance the welfare of journalists and foster a free, responsible, and ethical media environment in Pakistan, aligned with democratic practices in other countries.

The Bill addressed various long-standing issues and matters, such as curbing arbitrary and unchecked powers of the chairman of PEMRA, ensuring the representation of PFUJ and PBA in PEMRA Authority and the Council of Complaints, resolving delayed payments of journalists’ salaries, and refining the definitions of misinformation and disinformation.

Aurangzeb revealed that she would hold a news conference the following day to unveil the key features of the Bill and provide detailed insights into the extensive participatory and consultative process undertaken to prepare the legislation.

The minister proudly highlighted that the final Bill had received the sign-off and ownership of all stakeholders, demonstrating their collective commitment to its success.