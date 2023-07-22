Top Ukraine diplomat seeks closer ties with Pakistan

— Dmytro Kuleba thanks Islamabad for ‘support’ on military conflict with Russia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine expressed Kyiv’s desire to strengthen ties with Islamabad in various fields of mutual interest and sought Pakistan’s help in finding a peaceful resolution to the military conflict with Russia.

In an interview with journalist Arifa Noor for Dawn News TV, Minister Kuleba reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to work closely with Pakistan to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the defense sector, where Pakistan’s capabilities are expected to improve.



The minister praised Pakistan for maintaining a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressures from the West to take sides. He thanked the government of Shehbaz Sharif for its hospitality during his “productive” visit to the country.

Addressing concerns about the impact of war on diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries, Minister Kuleba emphasized the importance of enhancing friendship and cooperation with Pakistan and other neighbouring nations to bring stability to the region.

Pakistan has resisted Western pressure to condemn Moscow for its campaign in Ukraine, instead advocating dialogue and diplomacy to end the crisis. It has argued that it needs to step back from global bloc politics to improve ties with all countries, including Russia, and to tackle its own domestic economic challenges.

Kuleba mentioned that thousands of Pakistani students were studying in Ukraine before the crisis began in February of last year. Additionally, he highlighted how Ukraine sought Pakistan’s help in resolving flour and food-related crises two years ago.

The foreign minister underscored the significance of peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue, expressing his belief that Pakistan’s support could contribute to peace in the region.

Lastly, Minister Kuleba stressed the need for Pakistan and Ukraine to respect each other’s aspirations, concerns, and strategic interests as they move forward in their bilateral relations.