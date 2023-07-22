DG Naval Intelligence calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) of Naval Intelligence Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmad called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He extended an invitation on behalf of the Naval Chief to Finance Minister to visit Naval Head Quarters, which the minister accepted, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Rear Admiral commended the efforts of the Finance Minister in getting the country out of economic difficulties and setting it again on the growth path.

Finance Minister also lauded the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan.