DG Naval Intelligence calls on Finance Minister

By APP
Pakistan's soldiers look at Naval ships of participating countries take part in a multinational naval exercise 'AMAN-23' in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on February 13, 2023, as more than 50 countries participating with ships and observers. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) of Naval Intelligence Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmad called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He extended an invitation on behalf of the Naval Chief to Finance Minister to visit Naval Head Quarters, which the minister accepted, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Rear Admiral commended the efforts of the Finance Minister in getting the country out of economic difficulties and setting it again on the growth path.

Finance Minister also lauded the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan.

