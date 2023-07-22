PM for implementing charter of economy, democracy

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again called for a charter of economy and democracy for the sake of continuity of policies and for the prosperous future of the country.

Addressing a ceremony to award laptops to talented students of the Danish Schools System, the prime minister regretted that the false allegations of thefts and corruption had divided the nation and spread venom.

He said during the past 15 months of the coalition government, they had faced issues like floods, price hikes and an IMF agreement but he had never witnessed such a bitter divide in the society throughout his life.

The prime minister said that in different parts of the world, elections were being held, but the worst divide which had been created in Pakistan, had destroyed the country’s progress and prosperity.

He stressed that a charter of economy and democracy would ensure continuity in policies, irrespective of change of governments, as had been pursued by different countries of the world.

The prime minister called upon all to realize the issues confronted by the country.

Terming the IMF’s agreement as ‘a breather for the country’, he stressed that they should convert it into an opportunity, adding that it was also a moment of introspection for all.

“They should bury their differences and become one and if they decide it, then nothing could hinder the country from moving on the path of progress and prosperity. We have to resolve to equip young generations with the latest education, especially the poor and deprived classes,” he added.

The prime minister maintained that Pakistan was blessed with natural resources, but these could not be fully explored rather the country had paid huge amounts on litigation abroad.

He said the disparity among different segments of society was not permissible in the country conceived by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, parliamentarians, relevant authorities and a large number of students.

The prime minister congratulated the students on their success and said they owed their success due to their talent and hard work and the dedication of their teachers, management and the provincial government’s support.

The prime minister recollected that when Danish schools were established, they had faced stiff resistance from different quarters.

Today Danish schools had become model institutions for those students who could not afford expensive private education, he added. The prime minister vowed to construct similar projects across the country if came to power after the upcoming elections.

He said if these students were deprived of such educational facilities, they would have wasted in the wilderness of the backward areas, but now these schools have turned them into gems.

He said about 50,000 students were being imparted education in the Danish schools.

The prime minister said that no nation could aspire to achieve progress unless its youth were properly educated.

Citing the laptop scheme, he said during Covid-19, the students continued their studies with the facility of laptops and became freelancers and now were earning respectable earnings.

PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja also briefed the gathering about the government’s various launched projects for the young people.

Rana Mashood, a PML-N leader and former provincial minister, in his remarks, highlighted the initiatives launched during the provincial government of PML-N under the leadership of Khadem-e-Ala of Punjab.

Earlier, different students narrated their success stories and expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for enabling them to pursue their studies at Danish Schools.

On the occasion, the prime minister also distributed laptops and cheques among the outstanding students.