LHC withdraws order barring authorities from arresting PTI chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew on Friday its previous order restraining authorities from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman in all reported and undisclosed cases registered in Punjab.

The development come as Justice Alia Neelum heard a petition filed by the former prime minister to avoid his possible arrest. In the petition, he had also pleaded the high court to club all cases registered against him in the province.

During the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Intizar Hussain pleaded the court to grant some time as senior counsel was absent. He also requested the court to not withdraw the previous order.

However, Justice Neelum took back the previous order that had barred the authorities from arrest the PTI chief. She later adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.