NATIONAL

‘No freedom of expression’: PM slams Quran’s desecration in Sweden

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the groundbreaking ceremony of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone, in Islamabad on July 18, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned another incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement on Friday, he said a joint strategy will be formulated from the platform of OIC to counter such heinous acts. He stressed that the OIC has to play a historic role in expressing the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and stopping such evil acts.

The premier said that a campaign will be initiated to get reversed the decision of allowing the desecration of divine books Torah, Bible and Holy Quran. The desecration of sacred books, persons and rituals is not freedom of expression but to constantly torment the world.

He said the continuity of these acts reflects that it is part of a political and satanic agenda. He said the entire world of Islam and Christianity must stop this conspiracy together.

PM Shehbaz said the followers of devil are blaspheming the Book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance.

Shehbaz Sharif said the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and Bible encouraged desecrators. This is the promotion of hatred which international law does not allow.

He said these attitudes of religious incitement, provocation, terrorism and violence are fatal to world peace. These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally.

Previous article
PTI’s lawyer cross-examines ECP’s witness in Toshakhana case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CPEC 2013-2023: Sino-Pak experts vow joint efforts to secure Pakistan’s Cotton...

ISLAMABAD: China Cotton Association, together with relevant experts from China's cotton breeding, production, and processing sectors, held an online seminar via Zoom video conference...

British company unveils huge investment in Islamabad’s real estate

Pakistan hopes instant, peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict: FO

Islamabad Airport to be outsourced for 15 years to enhance operational activities: Saad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.