Govt introduces online passport renewal facility

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development aimed at easing the burden on citizens, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that passports can now be renewed online without the need to visit any government office.

The new initiative is set to revolutionize the passport renewal process and alleviate the longstanding grievances of citizens who were once plagued by long queues and waiting times.

The announcement was made via a tweet on the official social networking account of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

“The hassle-free e-passport facility is now available, so passports can be renewed online from anywhere without visiting the office,” the tweet read.

With the introduction of the e-passport renewal facility, citizens can bid farewell to the tedious and time-consuming ordeal of visiting passport offices.

Prior to this, obtaining a renewed passport was a daunting task for citizens, with long lines stretching outside passport offices becoming a common sight.

Such inefficiencies often led to unnecessary delays and inconveniences for applicants.