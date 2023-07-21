Pakistan requests US to ease mango export

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, has urged the United States to facilitate a pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port to boost mango exports to various parts of the country.

During the annual reception and Mango Festival at Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC, the Ambassador expressed optimism about expediting the process with the cooperation of relevant US authorities.

Attendees at the event expressed hope for the removal of obstacles hindering Pakistani mango exports, aiming to make the unique taste, sweetness, and aroma of Pakistani mangoes available throughout the United States.

Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said the United States has important security arrangements with Pakistan but through trade and economic investments in Pakistan, the two countries would become closer partners and bring peace to our nations.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui while addressing the gathering congratulated Ambassador Masood Khan on ‘Mango diplomacy’ saying it is one of the effective tools to bring the two countries closer to each other.