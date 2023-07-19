FIA summons Imran Khan in Cypher probe on July 25

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken a significant step forward in its cipher probe as it summons Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, to appear at the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on July 25.

The FIA has issued a notice to the former Prime Minister under section 160 Cr.PC in Enquiry No. 111/2022. The notice has been sent to Khan’s residences in Banigala, Islamabad; Zaman Park, Lahore; and PTI Central Secretariat, Islamabad.

According to the FIA notice, a Joint Enquiry Team is conducting an investigation into the charges of prejudicing national security and the interests of the state. The probe focuses on the alleged unauthorized disclosure of classified information by Imran Khan, his political associates, and the then Secretary to the Prime Minister through a cipher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorized retention.

The FIA has stated that Imran Khan, as the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is aware of the facts pertaining to this probe. The notice mentions that two previous notices were issued to Khan for attendance, but he did not comply with them.

In light of this, Imran Khan is once again directed to appear in person on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:00 hours at the FIA headquarters in G-9/4, Islamabad, before the Joint Enquiry Team. He is required to bring all relevant information and documents related to the cipher telegram that are believed to be in his possession or under his domain.

Imran Khan may be asked to truthfully and honestly answer questions regarding the probe. The FIA further requests that he provide any documentary evidence supporting his claims related to the aforementioned matter.

Non-compliance with this notice may imply that Imran Khan has nothing to say in his defense, and ex-parte action may be initiated based on the available evidence on record.

The summoning of Imran Khan by the FIA in the cipher probe marks a significant development in the investigation. The outcome of his appearance before the Joint Enquiry Team and the subsequent proceedings will be closely watched, as it could have far-reaching implications for the former Prime Minister and the ongoing investigation into the alleged unauthorized disclosure of classified information.