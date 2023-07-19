Punjab imposes Section 144, calls in Army to assist police in Ashura security

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday decided to impose Section 144 and call in Pakistan Army to assist police in maintain law and order and public safety during first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram.

In this regard, a notification has also been issued to implement Section 144 across Punjab during Ashur-e-Muharram.

According to the notification, the provincial government has requested for keeping Army personnel stand by to assist the police in maintaining law and order, especially in sensitive areas.

The Home Department is of the view that help and assistance of the army personnel will be required especially on Muharram 8, 9 and Ashura day to ensure public safety in sensitive areas. The Army personnel will also be kept stand by along routes of main processions on Muharram 9 and Ashura day.

The notification also outlines several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances. These measures include a ban on taking out new processions, gatherings, and any activities that may lead to potential disruptions of public order.

Additionally, the use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited.

To ensure the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, the authorities have also imposed a ban on people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

This measure aims to prevent any accidents or incidents that may occur due to overcrowding or unsafe behavior.

Furthermore, in an effort to minimize the risks associated with motorcycle-related incidents during the climax of the religious observance on 9th and 10th Muharram, the ban on pillion riding has been implemented.

This measure seeks to reduce the number of people on the roads, thus reducing the potential for accidents and maintaining public safety.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers the local administration to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons, public processions, and demonstrations to prevent any potential threat to public peace and tranquility.

In the context of Muharram, the implementation of Section 144 aims to prevent any untoward incidents during this sensitive period.