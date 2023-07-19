Supply of safe, clean and drinkable water to the people of Karachi, it seems, has become an issue that has no immediate solution in the foreseeable future. Let history be witness to the fact that the city that cumulatively pays more taxes than any other in the country has no value in the eyes of the decision-makers who are not bothered if the tax-paying people are in the grip of an intense and protracted water shortage. In the same city, the water-tanker mafia continues to thrive owing to maladministration.

It was startling to hear a senior politician recently stating publicly that he himself had to purchase tanker water. One wonders whether it was a political statement to reveal his own misery, or inaptness, or a political statement to sound like one of the masses.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of what the statement was meant to communicate, it has brought the issue of water scarcity in Karachi under the spotlight. It serves as a stark reminder that urgent action, a comprehensive strategy, and constructive planning are needed to address the prevalent water crisis in the mega city.

This could be achieved by doing away with the tanker mafia and implementing sustainable solutions for the long-term benefit of the city’s residents.

It is imperative for the government, civil society and citizens to come together and work towards ensuring people’s access to clean and safe water, which is a fundamental right of every individual.

The tanker mafia in the city is a shadowy network, which is known for its illegal control over water distribution, charging exorbitant prices for water tankers. To control this hydra-headed monster, the colossal responsibility solely lies on the shoulders of the ruling party in the province.

SYED SADAQAT HUSSAIN

KARACHI