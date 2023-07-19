Elahi transferred to Adiala Jail on ‘administrative grounds’

RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was transferred from District Jail Lahore to Central Jail Adiala in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Notably, the local administration in Lahore has issued 30-day detention orders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) against Elahi on July 16.

He has however remained in police custody since June 1, when he was first arrested over corruption charges. Subsequently, he has been released and rearrested under various different charges.

This morning, Elahi was taken from Lahore jail under tight security by Lahore Police and shifted to Rawalpindi. The police also handed over the 3MPO orders issued by the DC Lahore to the Central Jail authorities.

After being taken to Central Jail Adiala, the medical officer of the prison conducted Elahi’s medical check-up.

Later, he was taken to the high-security barracks.

Sources said that the PTI leader has been transferred from Lahore to Rawalpindi on administrative grounds.

On the other hand, Elahi’s transfer from Camp Jail has been challenged in the Lahore High Court in a petition filed by his wife, Qaisara Elahi.

The petitioner has also nominated the caretaker government and other key figures as respondents in the petition.

The application contends that Elahi has been granted bail in all cases and that an appeal has been filed with the Punjab government seeking his release, a decision on which is still pending.

She further alleged that Elahi was transferred from Lahore by “unidentified persons to an unknown location”.

In the petition, it was requested that Parvez Elahi should be recovered and brought before the court. It further urged the court to annul the detention orders and instead bar authorities from arresting him in any case altogether.