Caretaker chief minister urges swift rainwater drainage operation

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued urgent directives to the district administration and concerned authorities on Wednesday to promptly utilize all available resources for the completion of the rainwater drainage operation.

The action was prompted by heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi on Tuesday night, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas.

A district administration spokesman revealed that the chief minister had specifically instructed Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and the district administration to prioritise the immediate drainage of water from affected areas.

Stressing the urgency of the situation, the chief minister ordered officers from relevant institutions to remain in the field until the drainage work was successfully accomplished.

To address the risk of urban flooding in drains, he emphasized that all necessary precautionary measures should be taken. Continuous monitoring of the situation in Lai drain was also advised.

Following the completion of the drainage operation, a comprehensive report was to be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha declared a rain emergency in the city due to heavy rainfall since Tuesday night. In response, he directed all relevant departments to be on high alert.

He personally visited various areas in the city to assess the arrangements made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to mitigate the effects of urban flooding.

Notably, the water level in Kattarian had reached 17 feet, while Gawalmandi reported a water level of 13.5 feet. In response to the emergency situation, evacuations from low-lying areas had already begun.

The commissioner praised WASA for their proactive efforts in timely cleaning and de-silting of the nullahs, which helped maintain a relatively normal flow of water despite the heavy rainfall.

To ensure unhindered water flow in the drains, he directed the Managing Director of WASA to remain in the field with the necessary machinery and staff.