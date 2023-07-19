Minister discusses economic revival, cultural cooperation with Australia envoy

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with the Australian ambassador to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed the government’s commitment to reviving the economy under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral relations, economic stability, and cooperation in the fields of film, art, and culture.

Minister Aurangzeb praised the current government’s efforts in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy, crediting government initiatives for the positive economic results that have begun to emerge.

She highlighted the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to ensure effective policy implementation for economic recovery and will function as the apex decision-making forum.

The minister emphasized the government’s belief in freedom of expression, citing the introduction of the Freedom of Expression Bill in Parliament during the government’s first week in power.

She further mentioned that the Journalists and Media Professionals Protection (Amendment) Bill was in the process of approval, and ample funds had been allocated for the health insurance of journalists and artists in this year’s budget.

Regarding the film industry, Aurangzeb announced that, for the first time, budgetary allocation had been made for the film industry in the current fiscal year. The government’s aim is to showcase Pakistan’s culture, civilization, and heritage to the world through screen tourism.

She informed the ambassador about the upcoming National Amateur Film Festival, which is designed to highlight the creativity of Pakistani youth. Notably, 25 high achievers had been sent to Australia to participate in the festival.

To support the film sector, the government had established a film finance fund worth Rs2 billion and provided several concessions. The new film policy would facilitate funds for producing films, documentaries, and dramas.

Minister Aurangzeb also encouraged foreign filmmakers to take advantage of special concessions in the field of photography and filmmaking in Pakistan.

In the realm of journalism, the minister revealed that the PEMRA law was undergoing amendments, and journalistic organizations were now represented in the PEMRA authority, a first for the country.

The ambassador appreciated the efforts of the current government in stabilizing the economy and achieving an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He also acknowledged Minister Aurangzeb’s dedication to promoting film, culture, and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

The meeting between Aurangzeb and Neil Hawkins concluded with optimism, especially in terms of the Australian company’s involvement in the Reko Diq project in Balochistan, which is expected to contribute to Pakistan’s development.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and cooperation in various domains, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.