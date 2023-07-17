Will honor whatever public’s decision will be in polls: PM Shehbaz

Urges masses to keep ‘facts’ before making decision as it will ‘decide country’s future’

Regrets ‘his leader Nawaz’ was ousted from power despite putting country on path to prosperity

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it is the people’s decision of who they wished to bring to power but he urged them to keep “facts” before them as they made the decision that would “decide the future course of the country”.

Addressing an event held at the Governor House in Lahore to distribute cheques to the youth as part of the government’s Youth, Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, Shehbaz vowed that he would “honour whatever the public’s decision will be”.

“And if it is indeed Nawaz Sharif that you choose in the upcoming polls, then I promise that we will collectively turn the entire situation around and put this country on the path to prosperity,” he said.”

نوازشریف کی قیادت میں 2008 سے یہ پروگرام شروع ہوا، اس پروگرام کا محور عوام ہیں، پنجاب کے طول و عرض میں میرٹ پر 50 ہزارگاڑیاں دی گئیں، بینکوں کو 99 فیصد قرضے واپس کیے گئے۔ وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا وزیراعظم یوتھ بزنس اینڈ ایگری کلچر لون اسکیم کی تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/5IIaTMy3Kf — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 16, 2023

The premier stressed, “I am not saying that you should vote for Nawaz Sharif or me, I am only asking that you take into consideration the evidence-based image and testimonials before you as well as the destruction brought on [the country] during the last four years [during PTI regime’s term].”

The prime minister while lauding the statesmanship qualities of his elder brother, regretted that the former premier and his leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power despite the fact that he had ended hours-long crippling load shedding, provided laptops and loans to youth, and brought the muti-billions China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) power and road infrastructure projects during 2015 in the country.

On the other hand, he accused the PTI chief of having had a phobia of PML-N leadership and the opposition as day in and day out, he was “hell-bent” upon putting them in jails by framing them in fake cases, he said.

ہم نے اپنے دور میں 10 لاکھ لیپ ٹاپ دیے تھے، یہ وہی لیپ ٹاپ ہیں جو لاکھوں بچوں کی تدریس کا ذریعہ بنے۔ وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا وزیراعظم یوتھ بزنس اینڈ ایگری کلچر لون اسکیم کی تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/zAJewGf0hT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 16, 2023

He said all the youth programmes started during Nawaz’s tenure as 50,000 vehicles were provided to the people on merit across Punjab. The success of the loan scheme could be gauged from the fact that 99 per cent of loans were returned to banks, he added.

The prime minister maintained that Nawaz and the PML-N leadership had experienced the worst kind of political vendetta, to the point that they were sent into exile after ouster from power, but stressed that even then the party supremo never thought of going against the country.

جو لوگ ملک کے خلاف سازش میں ملوث تھے اللہ نے ان کی سازشیں دفن کردیں۔ آئی ایم ایف کا پروگرام نہ ہوتا تو معاشی صورتحال مسائل کا شکار ہوتی۔ وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا وزیراعظم یوتھ بزنس اینڈ ایگری کلچر لون اسکیم کی تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/xjGpDJ7Oz7 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 16, 2023

Shehbaz said that the previous government was brought to power through fraudulent elections, and it kept on attacking the opposition for the corruption charges they faced during its four years in power but failed to prove them. He also added that the PTI regime was ousted through a constitutional power, as he rebuked the deposed premier for using lewd language and tactics against the state institutions.

The prime minister mentioned that PTI’s tenure was tainted with huge corruption scams, including sugar and wheat scams, BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba, sale of Toshakhana gifts, Rs60 billion money embezzlement returned by the UK agency, etc and said that no one could deny these stark facts.

He said during his tenure, about one million laptops were given to the youth and the PTI leadership blamed them for using the scheme as a bribe, adding that contrary to it, their initiative brought about an IT revolution in the country, enabling the youth to continue their studies, work as freelancers and earn a respectable livelihood for their families.

A number of ministers, advisers, parliamentarians, officials and beneficiaries of the loan and their families attended the ceremony.

The PM stressed that these laptops were given purely on merit, and if proved otherwise, he would be held accountable as these resources belonged to the country.

He stated that allegations, scandals and the use of foul language were rife during the PTI’s government. About $3 billion in loans were given to powerful families during the PTI’s government, he said and questioned why this huge amount was not spent on the future of the youth.

Shehbaz maintained that Toshakhana gifts for the country were sold in a shabby manner and efforts were made by Imran Niazi to protect his spouse from criminal cases. “The worst kind of vengeance was unleashed against the opposition and the civil servants. What was the difference between Hitler and Imran Khan?” he regretted.

He observed that nations were harmed by such tactics. “It was a heart-wrenching story but now it has become a part of the past,” he added.

He said that Nawaz had spent 40 years in politics and experienced ordeals for the sake of the motherland.

“Nawaz Sharif was accused of Panama papers and given punishment in Iqama charges,” he said, adding that the PML-N quaid appeared before courts regularly but on the other hand, Imran Niazi was being granted bail.

Economy and the IMF

The prime minister referring to the minister for finance’s announcement regarding the reduction in prices of petroleum products by Rs9 and Rs7.50 per litre, said that it was all possible due to appreciation in the value of the rupee against the dollar which provided them an opportunity to pass on the relief to the public.

The crude oil price in the international market was still high, he added.

The prime minister said that it was also the IMF programme’s positive aspect which brought stability to the value of the rupee.

If the incumbent government had not reached the agreement, the prime minister observed the difference between the value of the rupee and the dollar could have increased leading to a further difficult economic situation.

“Those people who had conspired against the country, with the grace of Allah Almighty, all their machinations have been buried and their links abroad, including a recent statement by Israel against Pakistan, all these were failed,” he added.

About IMF’s agreement, he said it was something like a ‘sweetmeat’ and alluded to the economic challenges. But with determination and commitment, they could stabilise the economy with revolutionary and bold steps, he stressed.

The prime minister said with sacrifices and hard work, and the solemn pledge by the government, the rich and those people blessed with resources, public servants and politicians, could change the country’s fate.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the youth had always been a precious asset for any country, and the provision of opportunities to them was a must.

He advised the youth to always depend upon truthfulness and facts without being beguiled by sensational and misleading statements.

He said all these youth programmes were launched in 2013 which targeted the youth and lauded efforts of the prime minister.

‘Shehbaz’s speed’ had become an international reference for the accomplishment of public welfare schemes at rapid speed, he added.

The governor further said that numerous information and technology programmes and skills development schemes were launched by the PML-N government which bridged the digital divide and enabled the youth to earn their livelihood with the use of the laptop scheme.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed that under the recent programme, more than 100,000 new entrepreneurs were provided with loans, adding in the last five months, more than Rs30 billion in loans had been provided to young people.

Similarly, in the agriculture sector, loans were also extended for seed, fertiliser and produce, she added.

Shaza further apprised that under a three-tier programme, interest-free loans worth Rs500,000 up to Rs7.5 million were being provided.

She said the youth loan programme was first initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.