Sargodha woman gives birth to child on rail track

SARGODHA: A deserving woman gave birth to a child on a railway line while walking towards a hospital in Sargodha on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a deserving woman was walking towards a hospital but she could no more bear labour pains near a railway line. A citizen immediately called Rescue 1122 after witnessing the woman’s deteriorated situation.

The woman’s condition got critical when a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene. The woman gave birth at a railway line with the help of women officials of the Rescue 1122.

After the delivery, the woman and infant were immediately shifted to the hospital.