Court acquits CEO LMKT of E-Services project case

ISLAMABAD: The Special Judge Central Islamabad has acquitted the accused, CEO of LMKR Atif Rais Khan, in E-Services Project case.

The Special Judge Central Islamabad in its verdict stated that there is no evidence to suggest the accused Atif Rais Khan with any criminal intent, willfully caused delays in the project completion despite receiving substantial amounts.

The court ruled that an accused can be acquitted at any stage if there is no probability of conviction. Consequently, Atif Rais khan has been acquitted under section 265 k of the criminal procedure code effecting clearing him of all charges related to the case.

It is pertinent to note that Federal Investigation Agency had registered FIR No. 22/2017 on 11.10.2017 against Atif Rais Khan, CEO LMKR, as well as public servants who were handling the E office project on behalf of NITB namely Syed Raza Abbas Shah, Executive Director EGD/NITB (E-Services at CDA), Faisal Kamran, Project Director EGD/NITB (E-Services at CDA), and Dr. Athar Manzoor Consultant CDA on the allegations that payments were made to LMKR without observing terms of agreement.

It was also alleged in the FIR that the final acceptance certificate was not issued and complete application software was not provided to CDA.

LMKR and Electronic Government Directorate (EGD) (Currently known as National Information Technology Board (NITB))/Ministry of Information Technology (“MoIT”), entered into an agreement for “Provision of E-Services at CDA” Islamabad (“Project”) which included development of software applications for CDA in December 2006.

The Project with a cost of Rs 57 million was awarded to LMKR after a competitive bidding process.

The company has a point of view that it completed and satisfied its obligations and in this regard completed 6 millstones, for which it duly received Rs 43.1m as per the terms of the agreement.

It merits mention here that MoIT, NITB and LMKR also entered into a Settlement Agreement in June 2020 to resolve all issues pertaining to the Project and withdrawal of complaint / FIR against the Petitioner (Atif Rais Khan).