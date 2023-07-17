KP plans development of Thandiani as sustainable adventure tourism zone

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled its plans to transform Thandiani resort in Abbottabad district into an Integrated Tourist Zone (ITZ), aiming at establishing it as a premier eco-adventure tourism destination.

The project, set to be initiated through a public-private partnership, will focus on sustainable development and conservation of the natural ecosystem.

Spanning across 49 acres of land, the Thandiani ITZ will offer a range of modern facilities and amenities, including modern hotels, condo hotels, serviced apartments, recreational areas, shopping malls, commercial complexes, leisure parks, wellness complexes, and family-oriented recreational spaces. The project is expected to boost tourism and create new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods for the local communities.

Thandiani, slated to become the first properly developed tourism hotspot in the region, will adhere to international standards for sustainable development, following a comprehensive destination management system. The project will be divided into four main zones: the central village zone, the destination zone, the northern accommodation zone, and the southern accommodation zone.

To attract investors and developers, the government plans to provide tax exemptions and other incentives, while strictly enforcing regulations related to nature conservation and maintaining a pollution-free environment within the area.

Aitezaz Mahfooz, the Divisional Forest Officer of the forestry planning and monitoring circle in Peshawar, highlighted the challenges of preserving natural ecosystem in hilly areas due to their unique climate and distinct flora. He said expertise from developed countries will be sought to establish a robust ecosystem conservation mechanism, while highlighting the need for coordination among relevant departments to promote environmental protection in tourist hotspots.