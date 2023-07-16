NATIONAL

Rasheed expresses disapproval of government’s ‘shameless’ conduct

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on March 18, 2022. - Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said on March 18. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the head of Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal minister, voiced strong disapproval of the current government’s attitude towards acquiring foreign loans, accusing them of crossing all limits of “shame.”

In a scathing statement on Twitter issued on Sunday, Ahmed highlighted the troubling trend of celebrating loans as achievements, contrary to the typical global sentiment where governments often feel embarrassed when seeking loans.

He expressed concern that the government, on the other hand, seemed to be embracing this practice as a source of pride.

The seasoned politician also criticised the government for the increasing costs of electricity, gas, flour, and sugar over the 15 months of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. He believed that any attempts to stabilise the country’s economy would be futile.

In a jab at Shehbaz Sharif, Ahmed mentioned that the prime minister took the oath on the day of his indictment, managed to clear himself from money laundering cases, and allegedly engaged in an Rs70 billion money laundering scheme in the solar energy sector.

Ahmed expressed his belief that the rulers, who only seemed concerned about their own children, would face a disastrous outcome. He emphasised that they failed to grasp the extent of poverty experienced by the common people.

The AML chief further expressed concerns about the country’s political reputation, stating that the world would not accept any “rigged” or “compromised” elections. He feared that the political reputation of the country would be at stake, just as the economic reputation is currently at stake.

Ahmed concluded by emphasising that respect is not earned solely by being in government but rather by winning the hearts of the people.

Staff Report
Staff Report

