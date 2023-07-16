Illegal water connections disrupted in Islamabad following CDA boss’ order

ISLAMABAD: As per the instructions of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Noor ul-Amin Mengal, a crackdown on illegal water supply connections was carried out by the deputy director general of the Water Management Wing.

Approximately 40 more illegal water supply connections were disconnected in Bari Imam and Quaid-e-Azam University areas, as stated in a press statement. Some of these connections were found to be re-connected.

In total, around 150 connections have been severed, and instructions have been issued to file First Investigation Reports (FIRs) and impose heavy fines on those who have reinstated illegal connections.

Over the past few months, the water supply to Islamabad has been adversely affected due to these unauthorised connections. Consequently, water pressure in various sectors of Islamabad has significantly decreased, resulting in a surge of daily complaints.

The excessive number of illegal connections has led to reduced pressure in the main water lines and a shortage of water reaching the major tanks in Islamabad, impacting the civilian sectors.

Since the initiation of action against these illegal connections, there has been a noticeable reduction in the drop of water pressure in the main water line.

During the operation, the deputy director general of the Water Management Wing emphasised strict instructions to staff, emphasising the immediate disconnection of all remaining illegal connections and continued robust enforcement actions against violators.