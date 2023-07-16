New nuclear power unit exported to Pakistan: company

BEIJING: China has exported a new nuclear power unit to Pakistan, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Unit 5 of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) broke ground recently, marking another milestone in nuclear energy cooperation between China and Pakistan.

It is the third one-million-kilowatt-class unit of Hualong One, China’s self-developed third-generation nuclear power technology, and the seventh nuclear power unit exported from China to Pakistan.

The CNNC said it had built two nuclear power bases in Pakistan with a total of six nuclear power units, which can provide nearly 30 billion kWh of clean electricity every year, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 24.48 million tonnes per year.

The construction of the C-5 project will further enhance Pakistan’s energy security, help promote Pakistan’s economic development, and improve the well-being of local people, said the CNNC.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, China and Pakistan reached a consensus on enhancing collaboration across the entire industry chain and achieving mutual benefits and win-win results.