NATIONAL

New nuclear power unit exported to Pakistan: company

By Monitoring Report
High voltage power lines in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Pakistan is bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch prompted by rebounding post-pandemic demand and a squeeze on fuel supply as many nations shun Russian fuel exports because of the countrys war in Ukraine. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BEIJING: China has exported a new nuclear power unit to Pakistan, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Unit 5 of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) broke ground recently, marking another milestone in nuclear energy cooperation between China and Pakistan.

It is the third one-million-kilowatt-class unit of Hualong One, China’s self-developed third-generation nuclear power technology, and the seventh nuclear power unit exported from China to Pakistan.

The CNNC said it had built two nuclear power bases in Pakistan with a total of six nuclear power units, which can provide nearly 30 billion kWh of clean electricity every year, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 24.48 million tonnes per year.

The construction of the C-5 project will further enhance Pakistan’s energy security, help promote Pakistan’s economic development, and improve the well-being of local people, said the CNNC.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, China and Pakistan reached a consensus on enhancing collaboration across the entire industry chain and achieving mutual benefits and win-win results.

Previous article
Turkish agency launches tree plantation in Pakistan to honour failed coup martyrs
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Mexican journalist shot to death in car in Acapulco, local media...

MEXICO CITY: Mexican journalist Nelson Matus was killed Saturday in the coastal resort city of Acapulco in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local media...

Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Biden’s election war chest trails Trump’s in size, filings show

Punjab ombudsman facilitates 18 seekers in securing government jobs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.