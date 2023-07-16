PTI expels six deserters, citing breach of party loyalty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken decisive action by terminating the basic party membership of six individuals who have deserted the party.

According to reports, Omar Ayub Khan, secretary general of the party, has announced the termination of Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahid Maitla, Nadia Aziz, Saleem Baryar, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Usman Khan Tarakai.

On Sunday, Khan personally served them with formal termination notices, highlighting that despite their membership in the opposition party, it has come to light through extensive media coverage and press conferences that these individuals have chosen to leave the party voluntarily.

As a result, the termination of their basic party membership will take effect immediately.

To ensure a clear break from the party, Khan has directed the six individuals to refrain from using the PTI name, designation, or their membership in any manner whatsoever.

The party warns that failure to comply with this directive may result in further action, including potential legal consequences.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the military establishment since he was removed from power last year in a contentious parliamentary vote which he says was orchestrated by the generals, which the military denies.

The face-off has raised new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

After being removed from power, Khan has been campaigning for a snap general election, rallying supporters across the country. But the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected calls for a poll ahead of the due date late this year.

Khan has said the corruption charges against him were made up to banish him from politics. He was detained on May 9 but was later freed on bail.

— With Reuters