Sports

Shaheen bags 100 Test wickets

By AFP
Pakistans Shaheen Afridi tosses a ball during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 15, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

GALLE: Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed his 100th Test wicket on his return from injury in the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

Afridi, a left-arm quick, struck in his second over to send back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four after Sri Lanka elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

The pace spearhead had moved to 99 wickets in 25 Tests at the same venue last year when a knee injury put him out of action.

Afridi, 23, has taken 134 wickets in white-ball matches since his international debut in 2018 and emerged as a star bowler for the Babar Azam-led team.

Previous article
PTI expels six deserters, citing breach of party loyalty
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rasheed expresses disapproval of government’s ‘shameless’ conduct

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the head of Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal minister, voiced strong disapproval of the current government's attitude towards...

Illegal water connections disrupted in Islamabad following CDA boss’ order

New nuclear power unit exported to Pakistan: company

Turkish agency launches tree plantation in Pakistan to honour failed coup martyrs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.