Shaheen bags 100 Test wickets

GALLE: Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed his 100th Test wicket on his return from injury in the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

Afridi, a left-arm quick, struck in his second over to send back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four after Sri Lanka elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

The pace spearhead had moved to 99 wickets in 25 Tests at the same venue last year when a knee injury put him out of action.

Afridi, 23, has taken 134 wickets in white-ball matches since his international debut in 2018 and emerged as a star bowler for the Babar Azam-led team.