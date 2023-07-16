Sutlej river in medium flood, local authorities evacuate thousands

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks, with the water inflow and outflow reaching 81,000 cusecs. The upsurge in the river water has submerged scores of residential settlements and crops.

Local authorities have evacuated over 5,000 people to safer places and rescued 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater. Floodwater has badly affected Basti Maqsood Watto in the Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective dyke of the river is being eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka.

The water level in Sutlej River is going down at Ganda Singh Wala, with the water flow at 20,000 cusecs. However, local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and are prepared to evacuate more people if necessary.

India had released over 200,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej downstream in Pakistan on Tuesday after persistent rains in the catchment areas of the river. The water level in Chenab is also surging at Punjnad headworks, with the inflow and outflow reaching 55,053 cusecs and 39,953 cusecs, respectively.

The authorities have warned people living in the vicinity of the rivers to be vigilant and to take necessary precautions. They have also urged people to avoid traveling in the affected areas.