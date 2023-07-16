CPEC strengthens people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan, China

ISLAMABAD: While munching on traditional steamed beef dumplings and noodles during a Pakistan-China cultural event in Islamabad, 12-year-old Muhmmad Irfan could not hide his love for Chinese food.

“The variety of delicious dishes the Chinese cuisine offered made it one of the most favourite cuisines in Pakistan … Especially after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched, many Pakistanis got to know about the Chinese food including hotpot, dumplings, noodles and many more,” he said.

“Many restaurants have also popped up across the country over the past decade, showing locals’ passion for Chinese food.”

Along with Irfan, at least 100 other participants, including Pakistanis and Chinese, attended the China-Pakistan Civilisation Exchanges and Mutual Learning on Friday, which featured documentaries on Chinese culture, cultural dances performances, Chinese tea stalls, food stalls, language learning and art exhibition as well as a display of the progress of CPEC projects.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in Balochistan with Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

Irfan said he thoroughly enjoyed the event and learned a lot about Chinese culture, saying there should be more such cultural events to promote mutual understanding and relations between the two peoples.

Masood Khalid, former Pakistani ambassador to China, said cultural exchanges have flourished remarkably between Pakistan and China over the past 70 years, particularly after the inception of CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The revival and revitalisation of the Silk Road through the modern BRI holds the promise of unlocking boundless opportunities for mutual understanding, collaboration and the preservation of shared heritage, Khalid said.

He underscored the transformative impact of CPEC, fostering trade, infrastructure development, and cultural fusion between the two neighbours, saying the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China is strengthened with each passing day with enhanced economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

There is a need for further cross-cultural understanding and a vibrant tapestry of shared heritage for a prosperous future, Khalid added.

Aneel Salman, chair of economic security at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, said culture plays a key role in economic modernisation and growth.

“There is a huge influence of cultural dynamics on the economic progress of countries. Pakistan and China can leverage cultural heritage for innovation and sustainable development,” he said.