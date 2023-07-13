Drug prices affect one’s right to life

The prices of medicines have increased by a massive 200 to 400 per cent, which is condemnable. Every now and then, the prices keep rising, forcing people further down the poverty swamp. Disappointingly, no steps have been taken by the government to stop the rot. It is living in its own dreams and fantasies.

While medicines even the essential ones for, say, heart diseases, diabetes, blood pressure and cancer have become expensive, the injections and contrast material for computed tomography (CT) scans have gone off the shelves. The patients are forced to buy injections worth Rs3,500 for as high as Rs10,000. Strict action needs to be taken against those who charge such exorbitant prices against such essential medical supplies.

The ruling class is busy filling up its own coffers, already brimming as they are. They have no idea about the problems of the masses. Many people in the country do not have access to quality healthcare facilities. Pharmaceutical companies have become completely desensitised to the reality of life in Pakistan. All they bow down to is the temptation of making money and even more money.

The condition of government hospitals is sad and pitiful. There is nothing in the relief for the people. Even free medicines that one is supposed to get at public-sector hospitals end in the hands of the commission mafia and corrupt agents in collusion with hospital staff.

Forget the poor, even those in the middle class cannot afford to buy medicines at the current prices. The decision to increase the drug prices in a struggling economy is like playing with people’s lives.

The rulers certainly have no sense of what life is like for the common man. The increase in the prices of medicines is nothing but a symbol of the disconnect between the rulers and the ruled. It has put severe financial pressure on patients and their families.

Earning a livelihood is a struggle in itself due to lack of job opportunities. Misery and anxiety are the hall- marks of life in today’s Pakistan. Intentionally or otherwise, the right to life is being snatched away from the people, and increasing the prices of essential necessities like medicines is a major step in that critical direction.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN UL HAQ

LAHORE