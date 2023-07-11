Amid widening rift, JUI-F chief calls on PM to discuss ‘political situation’

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, cases of corruption

ISLAMABAD: Ameer of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations over the current political situation of the country.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, both the leaders of the ruling coalition discussed the current political situation in the country.

Fazl’s son, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of apparent rifts within the ruling coalition as well as the PDM with Fazl expressing dismay a day ago over another meeting between the leaderships of the PPP and PML-N in Dubai last month.

Reports at the time of the PPP-PML-N meeting said the leaderships of the two allies had met to consult on and decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Fazl said questions were being raised within the PDM — which includes the PML-N but not the PPP — regarding the “scheduled” meeting between the two major government allies.

He further questioned why the PDM was not taken into confidence regarding the huddle with the PPP.

In today’s meeting with Fazl, the PMO said, the premier appreciated the role of the coalition partners in the government and said that without their cooperation, steering the country out of the economic crisis and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund was not possible.

He also praised the JUI-F chief for “standing with the government in taking difficult decisions”, the PMO added.

For his part, Fazl “lauded the efforts of the coalition government under the leadership of the prime minister to steer the country out of the economic difficulties and put it on the path of prosperity”, the statement added.

He also appreciated the “firm reaction” and steps of the government and prime minister with regard to “the highly condemnable act” of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the statement said, adding that the JUI-F chief said the incident was “highly regrettable”.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the incident in Sweden as highly regretful and lauded the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for a narrative in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday dared Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes and cases of corruption and plunder, and severely criticized him for carrying out revenge against Nawaz Sharif, his party and for fabricating false cases against political opponents.

In a tweet tagging the account of Imran Niazi, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah for making his party including his Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif victorious against lies of opponent political group blinded by political revenge, against baseless cases and in every test of public service.

Not only in Pakistan but in the decisions of National Crime Agency and courts of Britain there was satisfactory and sufficient response to every question of merchants of lies, he added.

The PM said the latest example was the verdict in the plot allotment reference in the Accountability Court Lahore in which it was clearly stated that Nawaz Sharif was made target of political victimization and there was no case but it was a fabrication.

The transgressors who called this falsehood a reference should seek forgiveness from Allah and the people, he said, adding,”But only those seek forgiveness who have fear of Allah in their hearts and have the capacity to ask for clemency. Those who justify their sins with more lies become an example for others. Their hearts are locked by Allah.”

“Our daughters and daughters-in-law including Maryam Nawaz Sharif were kept in jails unjustly and the sanctity of the home was violated. False cases of 15 kilograms of heroin were fabricated, black lies were uttered in the name of Allah. The tweet of the kidnappers of Tayyiba Gul was also similar to the false cases and oaths.”

He said those who lacked courage to face courts in the crimes of corruption, loot and plunder, later committed crimes against the nation by carrying out the acts on the black day of May 9 with long term planning and continuous brainwashing. This was an evil conspiracy to cause civil war in Pakistan and confrontation between the institutions and people, he noted adding with the grace of Allah and awareness of public this plan failed.

He said the incident of May 9 benefited the enemies of Pakistan and presence of innumerable videos, statements and irrefutable evidence carried more weight than every tweet based on propaganda and lies.