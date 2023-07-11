PM, COAS confident about transformative $30-50b investment in agri sector

Shehbaz says many Gulf countries ready to invest, says country cannot take further loans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday the government expects investment worth billions of dollars in the next four to five years in agriculture sector with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir assured the military would fully cooperate for Pakistan’s economic progress.

“As an institution, we assure of our diligent cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress,” Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said while speaking at the National Seminar on Food Security and Agriculture in Islamabad along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Besides Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS gen Syed Asim Munir, The seminar was attended by federal ministers, chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh, agriculture experts, farmers, foreign dignitaries and potential investors and experts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other countries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a separate statement.

The premier highlighted the importance of agriculture for the economy of Pakistan and the landmark steps being undertaken by the government to exploit its full potential in agriculture and other domains under the ambit of the recently launched Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

PM Shehbaz said that Green Pakistan Initiative would be the second green revolution, paving the way for prosperity and progress in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the Green Pakistan Initiative would eventually bring about the second agriculture revolution, in addition to the creation of four million jobs in the country.

Addressing a seminar on agriculture and food security, he said agriculture was the backbone of the country and the farmers worked hard to provide food to millions of people and they would be remembered in the history as builders of Pakistan.

He said the farmers had the due right to avail incentives for the agriculture sector and it was the responsibility of the government to provide them all possible assistance for overall development and progress. “Farmers work hard but it is common knowledge that they are facing lack of resources,” he added.

The prime minister said growth in the agriculture sector would definitely bring Pakistan at par with developed countries.

He said hard work was imperative to ensure progress of Pakistan, adding the green revolution in 1960s was due to the introduction of new varieties of seed, building of dams and canals and modern agriculture practices in the country.

He stated that under this programme, the government anticipated an average investment of 30 to 50 billion dollars in Pakistan over the next three to four years. “Our efforts are focused to enhance productivity and transform barren land into fertile ground which will significantly bolster our revenues.”

He revealed that during a recently held meeting, the envoys of many Gulf countries expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan.

“Pakistan cannot take further loans. I, COAS or the finance minister cannot reveal how we managed to acquire loan to try and avert a default. Thankfully, due to our teamwork, SLA happened and after two days, IMF’s board meeting is also scheduled. But this is not enough and it is just the beginning of a long journey of untiring efforts and we need a vision for it,” he added.

He lamented that many research centres had been established in Pakistan but many of them became unproductive after the 1960s.

The premier said that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were bleeding Rs600 billion from Pakistan’s scarce resources. “We have all the resources and all seasons… still we have been unable to become a prosperous country,” he regretted.

“We are importing $4.5 billion worth of palm oil. We’re a developing country we cannot spend such a huge amount on palm oil,” he added.

Shehbaz said that there was a time Pakistan used to produce more cotton than our neighbouring country but today we’re lacking behind in cotton, wheat and other agricultural products.

He said that Pakistan produces great Basmati rice but now it has many competitors. “In a year or two, our agri-based economy will be revived. We will not have to seek further loans but investors will come by themselves,” he said.

In speech, the army chief assured that the military would fully support all initiatives being taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), including the Green Pakistan Initiative launched at the seminar.

“All of us have gathered here to make Pakistan prosperous again,” he said, according to PTV.

Gen Munir added that God had bestowed on the country several blessings and that its nation was a capable one. “The need [now] is to collectively contribute to its progress,” he added.

“Pakistan has every capability to reach the top,” he said, adding that “no power in the world can impede its progress”.

He further stated that “losing hope was a sin for a Muslim. Muslims practice patience when they face difficulties and express gratitude when they are happy”.

PTV reported that he also cited Quranic verses and said that one should never lose hope in God’s mercy.

Green Pakistan initiative

Sequel to the inauguration of Land Information Management System – Centre of Excellence (LIMS – COE), Green Pakistan initiative is being undertaken to enhance the food security of Pakistan, increase exports and reduce the agriculture-related imports, thereby, contributing towards the national economy.

Agriculture experts and farmers highly appreciated the government’s landmark initiative and the Pakistan Army’s special focus on revolutionising the agriculture sector by promoting modern contemporary technology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trickling down dividends to the local farmers to alleviate poverty.

The participants hailed the conduct of the seminar and its attendance by experts, government representatives and potential investors as a success and the first step towards bringing positive change in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

The attendees especially lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in boosting the national economy by focusing on this critical sector.