Qureshi terms Ahsan’s statement about China, CPEC unfortunate, irresponsible

ISLAMABAD: Taking a dig at Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday termed the statement of PML-N leader pertaining to China and CPEC as unfortunate and irresponsible.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that the insinuation that our iron brother would interfere in our domestic affairs was baffling and insulting.

Shah Mehmood said that with PTI, there has always been strong consensus on taking CPEC forward, and under Imran Khan’s leadership they successfully implemented the important projects, deepening Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC under the PTI government.

“Faisalabad and Rashakai Industrial zones were made operational during PTI government and the Dhabaji Industrial zone was finalised, which was under construction,” he revealed.

Similarly, the PTI Vice Chairman said that the IT and Technology and Agriculture – Three new joint working groups were negotiated and added into the second phase of CPEC.

He recalled that all power plants under construction were completed; Power generation projects were completed and added to transmission project.

Qureshi further stated that the highway construction – more kilometres completed under PTI Government, Western alignment was finalised and work was accelerated on it.

Moreover, PTI Vice Chairman said that Gawadar Industrial Zone was expanded and made operational.