Greece boat disaster: FIA arrests ringleader of human trafficking gang

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested one of the two main human traffickers in connection with the Greece and Libya shipwreck tragedies from Gujrat.

Last month, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including approximately 350 Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. The incident led to a day of mourning along with the launch of a nationwide crackdown on human smugglers with many subsequently arrested.

According to a statement from the FIA spokesperson issued on Sunday, Mohammad Saleem Saniyare — a key figure in the Greek tragedy — was arrested in Gujrat in a major operation by the watchdog’s local team.

یونان کشتی حادثہ کیس-ایف آئی اے اینٹی ہیومن ٹریفیکنگ سرکل گجرات کی بڑی کارروائی

لیبیا کشتی حادثہ میں ملوث اہم سرغنہ گرفتار۔ملزم یونان کشتی حادثے کے مرکزی ملزم آصف سنیارے کا بھائی ہے۔ملزم نے متعدد پاکستانیوں کو غیر قانونی راستے سے یورپ بھجوانے کے لئے کروڑوں روپے بٹورے۔ pic.twitter.com/TiEOd44FBi — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) July 9, 2023

The statement added that he was the brother of the main suspect — Asif Saniyare — who is still at large. It further said that Saleem took millions of rupees from the people to illegally send them to Europe and there were already nine cases registered against him at the FIA’s Gujrat branch.

The FIA said Saleem sent money to his brother through Hundi/Hawala and had gone into hiding after the Greek tragedy, adding that he was arrested through the use of modern technology and further investigation was under way.

The watchdog said Asif was present in Libya currently and had various safehouses there.

As many as nine cases have been registered in the FIA Gujrat anti-human trafficking circle.

A separate tweet from the FIA said that Mohammad Saleem was also a central figure in the Libya shipwreck, without specifying whether it was the February or April incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the authorities concerned for an immediate crackdown on agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

Earlier in June, FIA Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

On Monday, the FIA had decided to blacklist the passports of the suspected human traffickers involved in the Greek shipwreck incident and charge them under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

FIA Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt had also ordered that the identity cards and bank accounts of the agents involved in the accident should be immediately blocked