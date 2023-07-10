PDM distances itself from decisions of Nawaz-Zardari meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has distanced itself from the decisions of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting held in Dubai.

According to PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Sunday, they did not raise objections to the Dubai meeting but they were unaware of the decisions taken in the meeting.

“The decision of the Dubai meeting will not be considered as the Pakistan and PDM’s decisions. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is an important political party which cannot be neglected.”

Hafiz Hamdullah said that JUI-F should be taken into confidence regarding the caretaker set-up and other matters.

Maulana Fazl’s concerns

Earlier, PDM head and JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed displeasure over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues’.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] should have taken coalition parties into confidence before holding a meeting in Dubai,” the JUI-F chairman said while talking to journalists in Peshawar, expressing displeasure over the ‘ignorance’.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the PML-N has not yet taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into confidence about the meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the ruling coalition partner in the Centre.

He said that the meeting was not sudden, but had been planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

Fazlur Rehman added that PDM was formed to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and to ensure that the general elections were held on time. “At that time, every political party admitted that 2018 elections were rigged,” he added.

He claimed that JUI-F was against bringing a no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan. “JUI-F becomes part of the movement to maintain the unity among opposition parties,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Khaqan Abbasi’s response

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has responded to PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns over Nawaz Sharif-Asif Ali Zardari meeting in Dubai.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that concerns were raised over Nawaz Sharif-Asif Zardari meeting in Dubai in which Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not present.

“The Dubai meeting was held between two major political parties. It is not necessary to include everyone in the meetings,” said Abbasi.

The PML-N leader further said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the right to express his concerns. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is our coalition partner and he would be taken in confidence.”