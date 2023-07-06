NATIONAL

Soldier loses life in firefight with militants in Peshawar

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army officer tragically lost his life in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in the Khyber district of Peshawar, as reported by the media wing of the military on Thursday.

According to the press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Shakhas area of Khyber on the night of July 5 and 6.

While establishing blocking positions to cut off the escape routes of the terrorists, Major Mian Abdullah Shah, who was leading the operation, spotted a group of terrorists.

In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, Shah, 33, a “courageous son of the nation” and hailing from Kohat, fought valiantly but “embraced martyrdom.”

The ISPR statement further mentioned that three terrorists and their facilitators were detained, and the area is being thoroughly cleared of any remaining terrorists.

The press statement emphasized that the security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices made by our soldiers only strengthen their resolve.

