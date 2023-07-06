Sharif calls for national unity to propel country’s progress

TORGHAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized the need for unity among the nation and state institutions to drive the progress of the country.

Addressing local elders in Torghar district in the Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he highlighted that it is the collective responsibility of the government, judiciary, army, and the people to work together towards the development of Pakistan.

During the event, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Torghar Bunir Highway, the Bunir-Karakar Link Tunnel, and the Torghar-Bunir RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge.

He stressed the importance of unity, hard work, and dedication to create a brighter future for Pakistan.

Sharif acknowledged the recent financial challenges faced by the country and expressed gratitude for the support of army chief Gen. Asim Munir in securing a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon gain a significant position in the international community.

The prime minister highlighted the natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and emphasized the need to explore avenues of development for the benefit of the people. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the forefathers of the locals who donated their lands during the formation of Pakistan 70 years ago.

Sharif expressed regret over the neglect of the area by past political leaders and emphasized the importance of providing opportunities to the locals for educational and professional growth. He announced the establishment of a government school and two colleges in the area, as well as the initiation of electricity supply projects.

The prime minister directed the completion of the bridge within one year, instead of the originally stipulated three years, to greatly facilitate the locals. The infrastructure projects, worth Rs 18 billion, were expected to bring significant benefits to the area.

Prominent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz’s husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, PM’s advisers Amir Muqam and Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and local government officials were present during the event.