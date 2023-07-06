NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey hold political consultations in Ankara

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Turkey held political consultations with Pakistan on Wednesday in the capital Ankara.

Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar led the Turkish side. At the same time, the Pakistani team was headed by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan during the talks, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

“All aspects of our bilateral relations with our friendly and brotherly Pakistan, as well as regional and international developments, were discussed during the consultations,” it added.

“The preparations for the upcoming meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council were also addressed.”

