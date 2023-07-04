Nawaz to return before election campaign: minister

ISLAMABAD: In an interview with a private news channel, Deputy Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country before the election campaign.

Dr. Malik emphasized that the party is fully prepared for the upcoming election and believes that Sharif is a capable leader who can address the current challenges faced by the country.

He highlighted that Pakistan has consistently made progress in various sectors under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He expressed confidence that Sharif remains the most popular leader in Pakistan and is capable of guiding the country towards stability.

When asked about the government’s efforts to preserve economic stability, Dr. Malik explained that the PML-N-led government is actively working towards economic reforms and aims to promote growth.

He mentioned that the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will provide breathing space for Pakistan, enabling the country to secure loans from multilateral financial institutions and gain increased trust from the international community.

Regarding the significance of economic reforms, Dr. Malik emphasized their crucial role in ensuring a country’s economic survival. He considered the staff-level agreement with the IMF as a major success of the government’s policies and measures.