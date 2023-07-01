Issues and politeness

With increasing economic challenges, people tend to lose their composure earlier than when they are in a stable frame of mind. More than ever before, there is a need to consciously make an effort to be courteous, kind and amiable towards each other. While these acts may appear trivial, they can be highly significant in making ourselves and others around us happy. I once greeted a shopkeeper warmly, and he refused to take payment. He considered me his guest and worthy of honour even though I was a stranger to him. Just imagine the power of politeness and kindness. With sincerity and warmth, even a smile can make someone’s day. Collectively, it leads to a better society. Of course, it cannot solve our issues, but it can help us deal with them with less frustration and more courage. By showing courtesy and warmth to everyone we come across, we may make this positive change contagious. Optimism is the need of the hour in our collective effort to make Pakistan more progressive, prosperous and positive.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI

KARACHI