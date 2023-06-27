Addressing Poverty, Unemployment in Pakistan

Homelessness and unemployment are two interrelated problems that have drastic consequences for individuals and families, as well as the overall financial fabric of the general public. The inability to meet needs, quality training, medical services, and valuable open doors for business perpetuates a pattern of needing that is difficult to break. Pakistan, with its abundant potential and human resources, cannot easily overlook the magnitude of these difficulties. It is appalling to see a significant portion of our people struggling to earn enough to pay the bills, while so many capable people remain unemployed or out of work.

To successfully address need and unemployment, I suggest taking the following steps:

Job creation and economic strengthening: The public authority should focus on strategies and incentives that favor a climate conducive to job creation and business. This can be achieved by taking an interest in areas that can produce business, such as farming, assembly, and small scale companies. In addition, providing financial assistance, project preparation, and mentoring to aspiring business owners can enable them to design compliant organizations.

Improving the nature of education: Training assumes an inevitable role in breaking the pattern of want. It is very important to work on the nature of training in the country, and to ensure that it equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to conquer the self-employment market. A joint effort between educational institutions and companies can help overcome any barriers between acquiring the useful knowledge and skills that superiors expect.

Social safety nets and government assistance programmes: Implementation of health social care nets and government assistance projects can provide temporary assistance to those who are often unable to cope. These projects should include dedicated modules, for example, cash movements, preparation for technology advances and access to medical services for under-appreciated networks, ensuring that they are studied and promoted.

Strengthening Career Preparation Programs: Emphasis on job preparation and specialized training can equip people with attractive skills and improve their employability.

Together we can make the general public where each individual approaches, opens doors and can add to the progress of the country. Let us take a stab at Pakistan where want and unemployment are no longer an obstacle to balance and human satisfaction.

Raif Ahmed

University Of Karachi