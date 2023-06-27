Cost of Pilgrimage

The cost of Hajj and Umrah packages has gone through the roof and has left many a dream shattered. The significance of these religious obligations and the importance of doing it in the best possible way are beyond doubt or debate. However, the rising cost associated with performing these pilgrimages is a major obstacle for many individuals and families.

It is unfortunate to see that the prices of Hajj and Umrah packages are regularly increasing every year, making it difficult for many people to afford them. This has resulted in fewer people being able to perform these religious obligations, which is contrary to the spirit of Islam that encourages all Muslims to perform these rituals.

The authorities concerned should take notice of the issue, and plan necessary measures to reduce the cost of Hajj and Umrah. This may include negotiating with travel and accommodation providers to reduce their prices or providing subsidies to those who cannot afford the cost of these packages.

It is vital to address the issue in order to ensure that all Muslims have the opportunity to perform these religious duties once during the course of their lives. One can only hope that the relevant authorities will give the matter the attention that it deserves and will take whatever steps are needed to address the issue effectively.

AMJAD ALI MALIK

KANDHKOT