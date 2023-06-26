Prolonged power outages plague Pakistan as shortfall reaches 6,300 MW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faces scorching temperatures as citizens endure prolonged power outages due to a massive shortfall of 6,300 megawatts (MW) observed by power distribution companies on Monday.

Sources within the power sector reveal that the country’s electricity demand has surged to a staggering 26,900 megawatts, far surpassing the inadequate overall generation capacity of 20,600 megawatts.

Reliable sources from the Power Division disclose that the national grid currently generates a modest 7,900 megawatts, with independent power producers (IPPs) contributing an additional 7,700 megawatts, forming a significant portion of the country’s electricity supply.

However, the crisis is further aggravated by the fact that electricity generation from nuclear power plants only reaches 3,130 megawatts.

Government thermal power plants produce a meagre 520 megawatts, falling short of the soaring energy demand.

While renewable energy sources make commendable efforts, they are unable to bridge the substantial power supply gap. Wind power plants contribute 1,115 megawatts, while solar plants generate a mere 100 megawatts.

Authoritative sources within the Power Division confirm that citizens are enduring extended load shedding for 6 to 8 hours at a time.