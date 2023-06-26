NATIONAL

Prolonged power outages plague Pakistan as shortfall reaches 6,300 MW

By Staff Report
High voltage power lines in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Pakistan is bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch prompted by rebounding post-pandemic demand and a squeeze on fuel supply as many nations shun Russian fuel exports because of the countrys war in Ukraine. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faces scorching temperatures as citizens endure prolonged power outages due to a massive shortfall of 6,300 megawatts (MW) observed by power distribution companies on Monday.

Sources within the power sector reveal that the country’s electricity demand has surged to a staggering 26,900 megawatts, far surpassing the inadequate overall generation capacity of 20,600 megawatts.

Reliable sources from the Power Division disclose that the national grid currently generates a modest 7,900 megawatts, with independent power producers (IPPs) contributing an additional 7,700 megawatts, forming a significant portion of the country’s electricity supply.

However, the crisis is further aggravated by the fact that electricity generation from nuclear power plants only reaches 3,130 megawatts.

Government thermal power plants produce a meagre 520 megawatts, falling short of the soaring energy demand.

While renewable energy sources make commendable efforts, they are unable to bridge the substantial power supply gap. Wind power plants contribute 1,115 megawatts, while solar plants generate a mere 100 megawatts.

Authoritative sources within the Power Division confirm that citizens are enduring extended load shedding for 6 to 8 hours at a time.

