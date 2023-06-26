IHC takes up ECP case against PIC over meeting minutes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has requested a response from the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) regarding a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concerning meeting minutes.

Earlier, the PIC had ordered the ECP to provide meeting minutes to a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017. The PIC’s responsibility is to ensure that citizens have access to information held by federal public bodies.

However, the ECP challenged the order to disclose the meeting minutes, specifically related to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, in the high court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over today’s hearing of the ECP’s petition.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the ECP requested the court to suspend the PIC’s order.

After considering the arguments, the court issued notices to all parties involved and requested a detailed response. The court adjourned the hearing until after the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.