30 Pakistani manufacturers to showcase textile, apparel expertise at Texworld

ISLAMABAD: Texworld Evolution Paris, one of the leading trade fairs in the textile and apparel industry, is set to host a delegation of 30 prominent fabric, garments, and leather manufacturers from Pakistan.

The event, which marks the 25th anniversary of Texworld Paris, will take place from July 3rd to July 5th, 2023, at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, making its debut in downtown Paris.

According to officials of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan With over 1,350 exhibitors from twenty different countries, Texworld Evolution Paris will provide an international platform for manufacturers to showcase their innovative products and establish valuable business connections.

Pakistani exhibitors, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, will occupy a dedicated pavilion, representing the country’s thriving textile and apparel industry.

In a special initiative, Pakistan will also be highlighting companies that excel in sustainable and responsible fashion practices. Fourteen Pakistani companies, recognized for their sustainable development efforts by the German Governmental International Co-operation Institution GIZ, will present their finished products at the Sustainable Pakistan Pavilion, hosted at Avantex Paris.

The participating Pakistani exhibitors represent a diverse range of textile and apparel businesses. Among them are renowned names such as Arian Sports, AS Footwear, Crescent Bahuman, Cobija Industries, Creative Apparels, Crescent Textile Mills, Dekalb Trade Voice, Diamond Fabrics (Sapphire Group), Fashion Alliance Trading, Ijaz Apparel, Interloop, Inter Market Knit, Kamal Limited, Leather Grip Paris/PANAM IMPEX, Liberty Mills, Maheen Textile Mills, Masood Textile Mills, Mekotex (Pvt) Ltd, Nazran, Samad Rubber Works, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Sarena Textile Industries, Shafi Texcel Limited, Shahtaj Textile, Shekhani Industries, Sesil, Softwood, Starlet – AHS, United Impex, and Vision Technologies.

The Pakistani delegation aims to highlight the country’s expertise in the textile and apparel sector, renowned for its quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. By participating in Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris, these manufacturers seek to forge new partnerships, explore potential business opportunities, and strengthen Pakistan’s position as a global textile and apparel hub.

Texworld Evolution Paris promises to be an exciting event, not only providing a platform for industry professionals to exhibit their products but also offering visitors various events, activities, innovative services, and networking opportunities. With Pakistan’s presence at the fair, attendees can discover the nation’s rich textile heritage and explore the sustainable practices embraced by Pakistani manufacturers.