CDWP approves 29 development projects worth Rs 309.11 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) held a meeting on Saturday, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, where 28 development projects worth Rs 309.14 billion were approved.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Planning Ministry, Members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

During the meeting, the CDWP principally approved several projects, including the Program for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs 1.566.628 billion, Establishment of One Stop Service Center for Special Economic Zones worth Rs 698 million, Modernization of Academic & Research Facilities for Students at MUET, Jamshoro worth Rs 2000.368 million, and Immediate Needs for Artistic Innovation and Technology Integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sindh worth Rs 964.305 million.

Other approved projects include Up-Gradation & Improvement of People Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro worth Rs 786.149 million, Up-Gradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by Installing a 1000 Kw DRM-Enabled Medium Wave Transmitter Under Foreign Funded Grant worth Rs 4,000.000 million, and Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Technopolis worth Rs 7,338.000 million.

Furthermore, the CDWP approved projects such as Construction of Audit House, Lahore worth Rs 1,997.675 million, Women on Wheels worth Rs 4,476.170 million, and Construction of Interchange on Lahore-Karachi Motorway (M-3) at Bucheki-Nankana Road in the Name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs 1,332.605 million.

The forum also referred several projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised Health Component) worth Rs 24,224.921 million, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 11,070.000 million.

Other projects referred to ECNEC include the Construction of Abdul Khel – Dhakki-Kallurkot Road under the D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs 14,257.294 million, Construction of Road from Isa Khel – Lakki Marwat Road worth Rs 13,825.600 million, and Construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs 19,092.984 million.

Additionally, the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs 17,500.030 million and Prime Minister High-Tech Skills Training & Global Skills worth Rs 19,330.000 million were also referred for approval.