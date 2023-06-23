With the mercury rising in Karachi, it is time for the people and the authorities to prepare for heat waves that may hit the land in the days to come. The elderly, the young, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk of heatstroke and dehydration. Hot weather, combined with dry and dusty winds, can increase air pollution, and worsen the effects of climate change. It is imperative that we take action to mitigate the effects of these phenomena. The city administration should make due arrangements and launch awareness campaigns about the dangers of exposure to extreme heat. In addition, we need to focus on implementing long-term solutions, such as increasing green spaces and planting more trees, which can help reduce the impact. As a community, we must work together to address the challenges of climate change and protect our most vulnerable members. The city officials and leaders should take necessary action to protect the people and prioritise their health and wellbeing.

HAFSA HASHMI

KARACHI